Mahama failed to advise himself on his decision to contest again - Evans Nimako

The Director of Elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako has disclosed that former President John Dramani Mahama basically failed to advise himself on his decision to contest again as flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"If he did, I am sure he would not have contested again to be the party's flagbearer," he said.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that the former President has nothing new to provide for Ghanaians.



He said former President John Dramani Mahama having served as President and Vice President has paid his dues to this country and there is nothing left in him again to give so why the urge for a come back if not to plunge this country into hardship again.



He further added that the country has been left in the good hands of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and 'Digital' Bawumia so there is no need for a change now.



