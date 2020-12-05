Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama explains why Akufo-Addo refused to debate him

John Mahama addressing NDC supporters at Ayawaso Central

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has offered his explanation for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to debate him.



According to the NDC presidential candidate for the December 7 elections, the President is afraid to debate him because he has nothing to show for his first term in office.



Mr Mahama claims the President is preventing a situation in which he will be embarrassed once the public debate starts.



The former President, who is seeking a comeback made the comments when he toured parts of Accra on December 4, 2020, as part of his campaign of the capital.



The former president threw a challenge to his successor in August for a debate on the performance record of their respective governments, especially in the infrastructural development sector.



Mr Mahama said he is poised to compare records of both administrations to assess who had done more for the country even though the incumbent government had earlier described infrastructural development as unnecessary, ahead of the 2016 elections.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declined the invitation on grounds that it was unnecessary.



Mr Mahama urged the teeming supporters of the NDC in Ayawaso Central in Twi that they should bring him back to continue with his good works.



“Traders are saying that the market under my tenure was 100 times better than it is currently", he said in Twi.



Watch Mahama’s tour of Ayawaso Central in the video below.





