Mahama excited about vibrancy of the NDC in Canada

Diasporia News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, has attended a fundraising lunch hosted by the Canada Chapter of the party in Toronto.



During the event, he praised the organisation and vibrancy of the NDC in Canada, saying, “Most people have the thinking that the NDC is not very vibrant here in Canada. I will go and tell them that we have a very strong, vibrant, energetic, enthusiastic chapter in Ghana.”



Mahama reminded them of the importance of hard work, unity, and continuous support to win the upcoming 2024 elections.



He expressed his gratitude to the members who tirelessly contributed their time, effort, and resources to raise funds to support the party, stating that these activities would assist the party in executing its vision for a better Ghana in 2025.



Mahama congratulated the Chapter for their solidarity and strong support for their member, the MP for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson, to retain the seat in the recent by-election.



He encouraged the branch executives from the various provinces to work with the Chapter executives to spread the NDC’s message of hope and continue to win more people to the party.



He recognised their dedication to fostering stronger ties within the Ghanaian community in Canada and encouraged them to continue their endeavours.



Mahama praised the members for their commitment to the NDC’s values, highlighting their impressive participation in the fundraising event.



The audience was highly receptive, erupting into applause and dancing at various intervals of the programme. According to some, their flag bearer’s presence has invigorated their dedication and commitment to the cause of the NDC.



The former president expressed his appreciation to a large delegation of chiefs who attended the programme, recognising that their presence reflected their desire and commitment to building one Ghana that meets the aspirations of all.



After his address, Mahama and his wife engaged and interacted with the party supporters, posing for photos and listening to their concerns and advice. He reassured the attendees of his commitment to serving the Ghanaian people and his determination to lead the NDC to victory in the next election.



Mahama was in Canada to attend the Universities Studying Slavery (USS) Conference 2023 in Halifax and present a paper at the University of Calgary. He took the opportunity to connect with members of his party, the Ghanaian community, and potential investors in Ghana and Africa.



In addition to meeting with NDC members, Mahama also engaged with the Ghanaian communities in Halifax and Calgary. He also spoke at business forums organised by the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Ghana Association in Canada.