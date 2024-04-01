Mahama-era dumsor was inherited – Ayariga

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, has criticized the ruling government for the ongoing intermittent power supply crisis, popularly termed “dumsor”.



Ayariga emphasized that, unlike previous administrations, the current power shortages are largely self-inflicted, citing the government's failure to fulfill its financial obligations to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as a significant contributing factor.



According to him, the inability to pay IPPs has forced some of them to shut down operations, exacerbating the already wobbly power situation in the country.



Ayariga also responded to energy minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh's assertion that the current power situation is significantly better than it was under the previous administration.



He acknowledged that power outages were a problem during John Dramani Mahama's presidency but stressed that the issue originated long before Mahama's tenure, tracing it back to the administration of former President Kufuor.



“It is true that under [former] president John Dramani Mahama, we suffered a considerable power outage and that was what brought in the vocabulary of dumsor.



“The problem of power outage did not start under John Dramani Mahama. I was around and I’m sure many of you were around, this problem started under former president Kufuor, “3news.com quoted him to have said in an interview on TV3 on March 30, 2024.



