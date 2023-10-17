Mahama enstooled development chief in Ketu North

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, was last Friday enstooled as the development chief of the Penyi traditional area in the Ketu North Municipality.



At a colourful durbar of chiefs and people of Penyi, Mr. Mahama was enstooled and outdoored with the title ‘Togbi Dunenyo I, the Nugoryifia of the Penyi Traditional Area.



Mr Mahama who was the special guest of honor at the just ended Penyi Nugoryiza was received into the community with a mammoth crowd amidst drumming and dancing.



The paramount chief of Penyi, Togbiga Dadzi V was full of praise for Mr Mahama for honoring their invitation.



He used the opportunity to thank the NDC for various development projects in his area and asked for more when the NDC returns to power.



Penyi Nugoryiza is an annual festival of the chiefs and people of Penyi, one of the four traditional areas in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.