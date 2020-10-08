Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GNA

Mahama ends Western North Region tour

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr John Dramani Mahama has rounded up his four-day tour of the Western North Region with a call on Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC.



He said the next NDC administration will ensure that all abandoned projects are duly executed.



Speaking at separate durbars during his visit to Wiawso, Karlo, Enchi, Bodi, patakro, Mafia Bonzian and Bonsu-Nkwanta, the flagbearer assured that the next NDC government would revive the cocoa sector and form Gold Board to regulate the activities of small scale mining to employ more people.



He said the next NDC administration would introduce the "Adwumapa" programme, which will provide employment opportunities for the youth.



He also indicated that if the NDC wins the December polls, all ceased mining concessions will be given back to their owners to ensure transparency in the Mining industry.



"The next NDC government would include private schools in the Free Senior High School policy and improve upon communication networks in the Western North Region".





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.