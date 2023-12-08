Mahama drags NPP deputy IT director to CID over fake memo, misuse of his letterhead

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama's office has instituted criminal action against two activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Lawyers for the former president in October this year filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, against the duo for misuse of the letterhead of the former president to publish a letter that turned out to be fake.



The two are, one Abdul Rauf Ibrahim who identifies himself as an NPP lobbyist and Ato Kwamena Forson, a Deputy Director of IT at the NPP headquarters.



The letter signed by Justice Srem-Sai of Praetorium Solicitor and addressed to the CID Director-General, DCOP Faustina Andoh-Kwofie read in part: "Our client has asked us, to by way of a petition for the commencement of criminal investigations, bring the following facts to your attention:"



It states how in October 2023, a letter purported to be from his office with his seal and style was circulated on social media by the two accused persons.



The letter provided details of what the said letter contained and the platforms on which the two persons circulated same.



The letter continued: "That the said document was not authored or issued by our client.



"Based on the above and other related facts, we have advised our client in respect of the criminal laws and his rights thereunder; whereupon he has instructed us to, on his behalf, petition you to cause criminal investigations into the unauthorised use or forgery of his office's credentials."







Special aide to Mahama, Joyce bawah Mogtari, shared a copy of the petition on X with the caption: "Disinformation is inimical to our democracy. Our laws protect us and our democracy from disinformation.



"About 2 months ago, the hard working members of our team found that some individuals were spreading false information on a forged letterhead of the office of HE John Mahama. We made a formal complaint to the Ghana Police Service to bring the persons to book. We hope that the police will enforce the law and help protect our democracy."



