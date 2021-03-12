General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Mahama donates GH¢13,000 to families of deceased, fisher council

play videoProf Naana Opoku-Agyemang consoling the brereaved families

Former President John Mahama has made a donation of GH¢13,000 to the families of the teenagers who drowned at Apam, Central Region, last week and the fishermen council that assisted with rescue efforts.



Mr. Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general elections, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, made the donation on behalf of her boss when she led a delegation of party members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to visit the bereaved families on Thursday, 11 March 2021.



Last Sunday’s incident claimed the lives of more than 20 teenagers.



So far, 13 bodies have been retrieved from the sea.



The delegation sent by Mr Mahama, led by his 2020 running mate, included the party’s parliamentary caucus of the Central Region and some region and constituency executives of the party.



Among the MPs were Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Mr James Gyakye Quayeson, Mr Abeiku Crentsil, Mr David Vondee and Mrs Gizella Tetteh Agbotui.



The party executives included Mr Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, Mr Kojo Quansah, Ms Faustina Lamptey, Alhaji Muhammed Kassim and other constituency leaders.



The delegation met with the bereaved families and the Fishermen Council.



The donations are to support traditional rituals and the burial service of the young victims.



Prof Oopoku-Agyemang consoled the bereaved families and engaged the two survivors and their families.



Also, she registered her profound gratitude and appreciation to all those who helped with rescue efforts, especially the Fishermen Council, the youth of Apam, management and staff of St. Luke Catholic Hospital and the district police command.







