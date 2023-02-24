Mahama deserves acclamation from NDC delegates – Ade Coker

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Greater Accra Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joseph Ade Coker, says the NDC should have gone for acclamation to maintain former President John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer of the party.



That, he said, would have saved a lot of money for the party’s national elections.



Mr. Ade Coker’s remarks come after former President Mahama picked up nomination forms to run as flagbearer.



Former President John Dramani Mahama officially picked up nomination forms to run in his party’s upcoming presidential primaries. This comes a day after he told some members of the Minority Caucus of his plans to run during a meeting.



Former presidential aspirant, Joshua Alabi picked presidential nomination forms on Wednesday on behalf of former President John Mahama at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr. Joseph Ade Coker, said currently, there is an overwhelming indication that everyone in the party wants John Mahama to contest because he is tried and tested.



According to him, the John Mahama administration has an unfinished mission, saying that during his tenure, Mahama made magnificent developments such as the Kotoka International Airport, the Circle Dubai, and others, but he could not complete them before he left office.



Meanwhile, he believes that if Ghanaians give him the go-ahead, the former president will complete most of the developmental projects he started and even start new ones.



For those who are contesting with him, he said they should exercise patience and allow John Mahama to go this time, adding that the 2024 election is not going to be a tea party.



“Fine, there should be room for contests, but those who are coming should exercise restraint. With the 2024 elections that we are having, it is not a tea party, so we have to present someone who can point to the positives. Every human has his negatives, but the positives outweigh the negatives.



“So, for me, from day one, I believe that we should have gone for acclamation rather than spending money on the entire country, and in the end, he will beat everyone even by one vote, and it will be that we have spent money and we would now go and look for money for national elections,” he said.