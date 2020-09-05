Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Mahama denies making ethnocentric comments

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has dismissed claims that he made ethnocentric comments against Akyems.



The NDC flagbearer said he only shared a post from Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, which sought to expose some persons involved in a “shady deal.”



John Dramani Mahama in an interview with TV XYZ clarified that “In that post, Isaac Adongo describes certain people in Akufo Addo’s government in a particular manner. I will be the last person to disparage any ethnic group.”



Reacting to Mahama’s post, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo condemned what he called ethnic branding, saying “that is the kind of language we don’t want in our politics.”



John Mahama, however, insists he is never in the position to pass disparaging remarks against Akyems, because some of his party members belong to that ethnic group.



“In the first place, the National Chairman of my party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is an Akyem and so are many leading members of my party and supporters. Everybody knows me, I have been in politics and I will be the last to express any ethnic sentiment.”



He further indicated that President Nana Akufo Addo had no right to criticise him or be offended since he has made worse comments in the past.



“In any case, President Nana Akufo Addo has lost the right to complain. He was an opposition leader who called Presidents before anything you can imagine including Professor do little.



“I do not want to repeat some of the other things he has said. He is the President who has called his critics naysayers and Jeremiahs. I do not understand on what standard he can be offended because he has precedence of name calling.”





