Mahama delivers water tanker to residents of Damango amidst water crisis

Regional News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has delivered a water tanker to the NDC candidate in the Damongo Constituency to supply potable water to the residents of Damongo township and other adjoining communities.



In the wake of the incessant water crisis in Damongo and other communities, the NDC parliamentary candidate, Mutawakilu Adams, and other leading members of the NDC submitted a proposal to Mahama, which entailed ways to mitigate the water crisis while waiting for the NDC to deliver a comprehensive water project after forming the next government in 2025.



In response to this proposal, John Mahama provided a water tanker for the NDC to supply water to the residents of Damongo and its environs.



The tanker on January 19, 2024, supplied water to affected communities, beginning from the residence of the King and Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Bii-KunutoJewuSoale(I), the Damongowura, and other heads of institutions.



After the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama executed the Fufulso- Damongo-Sawla road, Mahama when commissioning the road project in 2015 promised the residents of the Damongo constituency of his government’s plans to tackle the Damongo water project.



In this regard, plans were far advanced with a loan of $35m laid before Parliament on December 20, 2016.



Unfortunately, the agreement did not go through owing to the transition arrangements.



Fast forward, President Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government promised the residents of Damongo Constituency a comprehensive water project to be delivered in 18 months during a sod-cutting ceremony in July 2020.



The water project has since not been delivered, and this has left the residents of Damango to struggle in search of water, especially during the dry season.



The refreshing news is that the water being supplied by the NDC is sourced from boreholes since the confirmed cases of typhoid in the constituency are on the rise.



John Mahama has pledged to prioritize the Damongo water project in his next government.



