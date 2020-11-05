General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Mahama could lose if he doesn’t fight the ‘Government official 1’ stigma – Maurice Ampaw

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Maurice Ampaw has established that former president John Mahama's chances of winning the 2020 elections could be affected if he does not exonerate himself from the ‘Government official 1’ identity cited in the Airbus corruption scandal.



To him, the Airbus issue reappearing at a time when elections are near could mar Mahama's presidential ambitions.



“Definitely it will affect him. If Mahama does not affect this stigma, if he doesn’t fight this identity, he will be seriously affected. Because his campaign will be tainted with the stigma of being Government Official 1 and his opponent will use it against him.” He exclusively told GhanaWeb.



Mr. Ampaw has nonetheless called on the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu to investigate Mr. Mahama while he is still a presidential candidate else it will be impossible if he wins the upcoming elections.



“If the special prosecutor fails to investigate and prosecute Mahama and he wins the elections, then he cannot be investigated until he has finished serving his presidential term, according to the 1992 constitution. Just imagine the harm that will be caused to the ordinary Ghanaian if Martin Amidu does not investigate Mahama now. It will be too much for the nation to carry,” he added.



He also expressed disappointment in the Special Prosecutor saying he has allowed the NDC Flagbearer to render him useless instead of investigating him.



“I’m disappointed at Martin Amidu because instead of doing the job he was appointed to do, he is now giving Mahama the opportunity to dare him and also incite people into thinking that he is not doing a good job. Mahama is creating the impression that the Special Prosecutor is just being diabolic,” he asserted.



Meanwhile, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has described as 'stupid' the decision by the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to indicate that he was the one described as Government Official One in the Airbus bribery scandal.



Mr. Mahama said the circumstances in which Mr. Amidu made this revelation are indications of stupidity on his part and should not countenance.













