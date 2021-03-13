General News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: GNA

Mahama consoles families of victims of Apam drowning incident

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has consoled the bereaved families of the tragic drowning incident on Sunday at Apam in the Central Region.



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer’s running mate in the 2020 Presidential Election, on behalf of the former President, made a cash donation of GHC10,000.00 to the bereaved families and GHC3,000.00 to the Apam Fishermen Council.



In a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, she said the donations were to support traditional rituals and the burial service of the victims.



The delegation included the NDC Central Regional Parliamentary Caucus and some Regional and Constituency Executives.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang's team met with the bereaved families and the Fishermen Council, the statement said.



The team used the occasion to console the bereaved families and engaged the two survivors and their families.



She also registered her profound gratitude and appreciation to all persons involved in the rescue efforts and offered material support.



She particularly thanked the rescue teams, the Fishermen Council, the youth of Apam, management and staff of St Luke Catholic Hospital and the District Police Command for their efforts.



