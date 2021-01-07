Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Mahama congratulates Speaker Bagbin after election

Newly-elected Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and former president John Mahama

Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Alban Bagbin after his election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



Mr. Bagbin polled 138 votes against his contender, Mike Aaron Oquaye after a keen contest in the Chamber of Parliament Thursday, January 7, 2020.



Taking to his social media page, Facebook to laud the former MP of Nadowli Kaleo, the NDC flagbearer said, “Congratulations Rt. Hon. Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin on your election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic. The events of last night stretching into the morning of 7th January have been both a great occasion for Ghana’s democracy and at the same time a day of infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice."



"The election of Speaker Bagbin affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus-building can make us even stronger as a nation."



He further lauded the leadership of the NDC and its members for their dedication and commitment.



Meanwhile, Bekwai MP, Joseph Osei Owusu and Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah Amoako have been nominated as first and second deputy speakers respectively.







