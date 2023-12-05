Mahama confers with Duffuor

Politics of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has held a discussion with former flagbearer hopeful and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



In a post on Instagram, Mr Mahama said he had fruitful discussion with Dr. Duffuor with the focus being on the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



“It was great meeting with Dr Kwabena Duffuor as we discussed the future of our party and the upcoming 2024 elections. It is important for us to come together and work towards unity and the growth of our party,” the former President stated.



He added: “Let’s focus on our common goals and aspirations to build the Ghana we want together. Together4Change and for #Victory2024.”



Less than twenty-four hours before the May 13, 2023, election, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former governor of the Bank of Ghana, withdrew from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary.



He cited irregularities in the electoral process despite draw the attention to same as reasons for pulling out of the race.