General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama completed Komenda Sugar factory before NDC exited office – Former Secretary to Board

File Photo: Komenda Sugar factory

Mr Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah, former member/ Secretary – Komenda Sugar Project Management Board, has noted that the current administration grounded the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central region.



He said the factory was completed before the Mahama administration exited office but the Nrew Patriotic Party administration did not see the need to make it functional.



In a statement, Mr Vanni-Amoah said “I have been following issues surrounding the now abandoned Komenda Sugar Factory since the inception of this insensitive and clueless government, and I cannot get my head around the fact that the president and his appointees keep deceiving the people of Ghana.”



He added “The John Mahama/ NDC government constructed an entirely new state of the art sugar processing plant at Komenda in the Central Region. “That was a vision to resurrect the dead sugar factory established by the first president and founder of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah which was known as Ghana Sugar Estate Limited (GHASEL).



“ A loan of US$35million was secured from the EXIM Bank of India in the year 2014 and counterpart funding of US$1.5million was provided by Export Development and Investment Fund (EDIF), now EXIM Bank of Ghana.



Before the NDC left power in January 2017, the factory was complete and all necessary arrangements were made for its commercial operations.



“Since the NDC left office, the current government does not see the need to let the factory run, but resorts to deceiving the good people of Ghana.



“The visionary government of John Mahama had the following reasons for the establishment of the sugar factory.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.