Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Mahama completed Bawumia’s hometown road - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

In what appears to be an attempt to rubbish infrastructural achievements touted by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), communication officer of the main opposition party has said the road network leading to the hometown of vice president Bawumia was completed by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Sammy Gyamfi’s claims come in the wake of the address by Vice President at a recently held results fair, where the latter claimed the ruling party had embarked on more cost effective infrastructural projects than their predecessors.



With graphic details and evidence, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia insisted that his government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so far completed 8,746 infrastructural projects out of a total of 17,334 promised Ghanaians.



But Sammy Gyamfi who appeared unenthused and unbothered by the vice president’s presentation told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that Dr Bawumia’s presentation was filled with lies.



He said in terms of road projects, it took the intervention of the erstwhile administration Mahama administration to alleviate the deplorable road conditions of the people in the vice president’s h the burden of the people of the vice president’s hometown.



“Speaking about roads, in the Upper East and Upper West regions which he claimed we never completed, one, the Wa to Han road which is 30km was completed by the NDC, then Nadoli-Lawra-Nandom road which is 50km was also completed, then Navrongo-Tumu...In fact he forgot to mention that the road to his own hometown Gambaga to WaleWale was completed by John Dramani Mahama and so clearly this is a man who cannot be trusted because he is not truthful,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



He described Dr. Bawumia as one who is untruthful and has the penchant of propagating falsehood in order to score political points.



“...This is a man who promised the people of Ghana that when elected no Ghanaian in any village or community will have water or toilet problems after 18 months of the Akufo-Addo administration and today that is not the case...”





