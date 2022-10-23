Mahama commiserates with citizenry on current dire hardships

General News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Former President John Mahama has commiserated with the citizenry on the current dire hardships brought on by an economic crunch.



“Despite the historic hardships that Ghanaians are facing, unprecedented in 30 years, there is the need to keep faith alive and to look out for one another since the current level of hardships is dire and probably the worst we have ever experienced in the last three decades, but suicide is never the answer,” he decried.



Former President Mahama explained that even in the darkest night, there would always come the dawn and the sun would rise again and people should be each other’s keeper in order to keep hope alive.



He was reacting to a news report recently of how Kofi Kakra,a commercial transport financial administrator climbed a power transformer reportedly out of frustration which occurred at Kasoa Galilea in the Central Region was electrocuted after attempt to persuade him and to rescue him from the power lines proved futile.



The former president, who was out of the country at the time of the incident, returned from a trip to hear the sad news of Mr Kakra who killed himself by electrocution which was accompanied by a viral photo of the deceased when he was clinging onto some of the high-voltage wires, eventually led to his electrocution and death.



