Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mahama commends GPCC over comments on NDC protests

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani has commended the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) for the recognition of protests as an instrument of democratic expression.



The former president who has come under attacks over his refusal to accept defeat and call his supporters to order over their recent protests maintained that the EC failed to organise a transparent election.



Reacting to a statement released by the Council, Mr. Mahama said it is prudent for Ghanaians to hold the EC accountable for their work.



He added persons who feel the work of the EC did not reflect the true outcome of the polls must express their displeasure in a peaceful manner.



“It is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa.



I still urge all who feel outraged by the EC’s conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful.”



Read Mahama’s full statement below.



I commend the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) for the recognition of protests as an instrument of democratic expression.



Elections can be emotive and the EC’s incompetent handling of the Dec 7 poll leaves a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens.



It is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa.



I still urge all who feel outraged by the EC’s conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.