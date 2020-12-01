Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Mahama clutching on to Akufo-Addo’s achievements – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has noted that the campaign of the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama ahead of the December 7 elections has collapsed.



To that end, he said, Mr. Mahama is clutching on to his opponent’s (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) achievements to try and claim or share ownership.



His comments come after Mr. Mahama has said he started implementing the free senior high school program.



“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it,” the former president said.



“Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track. I assure you my country men, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” he said at Tuobong, a community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.



But in a tweet, Gabby Otchere-Darko who is a former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said “When your campaign is drowning your clutch on to the only thing left standing, your opponent’s achievements to try and claim or share ownership! At this rate, JM and his team will soon join the NPP family as friends!”





