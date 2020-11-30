Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama charges NDC members to be vigilant on election day

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama believes the NDC will only lose if they fail to be vigilant on the day of the election.



According to him, there is the need for members of the party to be vigilant on the day of the election asking them to ensure that they are part of the counting and also see to it that the figures recorded are the figures counted.



The former President made this known to party members Saturday at Nyanshagu in Tamale North Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Northern Region.



“All of us will be party agents on that day, and all of us are going to be vigilant. Everybody own your Polling station. We have nine-member Executive in every polling station, there will be two-party agents at every polling station but the rest of you must go from house to house and pull all the NDC people to come and vote and then when it is time to count all of you must come back to the polling station and witness the count and when they are counting you count with them. Open your eyes and count 1,2 until they finish the counting. When they finish the counting all of you record the results and then WhatsApp it to your friends, let the results go out because the only way that we can lose this election is if we are not vigilant.”



The NDC leader said the party after its private polls pegs their win in the Parliamentary elections at 145 seats and therefore there is the need for a focus on the Presidential to ensure that their win is cemented.



“Everything shows that we will win. As for the Parliamentary, we have won already because our own final official opinion poll puts as at between 143 and 145 seats and that is the majority in Parliament. So what we are struggling for now is the Presidency and I know Inshallah! Inshallah! We shall win the presidency Inshallah! by the grace of God.”

