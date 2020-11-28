Mahama can’t be trusted – Sammi Awuku to Assemblymen on promised allowances

Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: My News GH

National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has accused former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama of lying to assembly members with a promise of putting them on allowances if he emerges victorious in the 2020 polls



The former President now the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to pay allowances to Assembly Members when he is elected for a second term as President of Ghana.



According to the NDC funding for this can be realized when the staff at flagstaff house is reduced and the number of Ministers are cut by the Akufo-Addo led administration.



But speaking to the people of Amenfi East in the Western Region Sammi Awuku said the former President promised Assembly Members allowances in 2012 when he wanted to become President.



However, when he was voted into power, John Dramani Mahama failed to fulfill the promise he made and never made mention of it.



Sammi Awuku said Mahama who believes Ghanaians have short memory has gone back to a promise he made and did not fulfill in 2012.



“In 2012, Mahama said he was going to pay Assembly Members if they vote for him but after voting for him, they never heard from him. He is back with the same promise in 2020 that he will pay Assembly members. In 2008, John Dramani Mahama and Attah Mills promised a one-time premium for National Health Insurance but when we voted for them they couldn’t implement the policy,” he told a charged crowd in Wasa Amenfi East.



Touting the government’s achievement in the last four years, he indicated that Cocoa farmers in the Western region have had access to fertilizers and have also been provided with farm inputs through the planting for food and jobs.



He said burdens of parents have been eased by the President’s biggest pro-poor policy, the Free SHS and has allowed for children of school-going age access to Senior High School education which hitherto wasn’t the case.



Sammi Awuku used the opportunity to remind the gathering that this year’s election is about the future of the country and it’s imperative that they vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the man who can be trusted.

