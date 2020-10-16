General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama can never win elections again – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor, Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

Former President John Dramani Mahama can never become president again in Ghana, Madam Akua Donkor, Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has predicted.



She revealed in an interview on the Elections 360 programme on TV3 Friday, October 16 that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was the brain behind her inability to contest in the 2016 general elections.



She alleged that Mr Mahama plotted with the then Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, to disqualify her from contesting the polls that year.



This situation, she said ,coerced her to abandon her friendship with Mr Mahama.



“John Mahama can never become president again in Ghana because of what he did to me,” a livid Akua Donkor told host Stephen Anti.



“In 2016, he conspired with Charlotte Osei to disqualify me from contesting in the elections even when I had done nothing wrong,” she said in Twi.



“The two of us used to be very good friends but our friendship ceased because of what he did to me. He cannot win elections again for as long as God exists.”





