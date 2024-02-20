Mahama campaign denies knowledge of group called ‘Social Democratic Forum’

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Campaign Team of former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has denied knowledge of a group called the ‘social democratic forum’ saying it had no affiliation to any such group.



A statement issued by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President Mahama, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Mahama 2024 Campaign had been made aware of an information allegedly circulated by that group, affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The statement suggests that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is over-relying on Alan Kyeremanteng and his Butterfly Movement for political gains in the Ashanti Region,” the campaign team said.



The Mahama 2024 Campaign would like to clarify that it had no affiliation with the said group, which was unknown to the NDC, it said.



It noted that this non-existent group was yet another creation of the NPP, who were in a panic mode due to growing discontent in the Ashanti Region against “the economic mismanagement of the government.”



The statement said the NPP had failed to live up to the expectations of the people of the region, which had led to significant support for the NDC.



The NDC, the largest and most well-structured opposition party in Ghana, was willing to cooperate with all relevant forces interested in protecting the country’s economy, it said.



“However, we have never relied on any organisation or party to carry out our duties and responsibilities as a political party.”



It reiterated that the focus of the NDC and the Mahama 2024 Campaign was to organise and mobilise for the December elections “with our message of ‘Building the Ghana we want together.”