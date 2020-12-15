Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Mahama calls for an independent audit of election results

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called for a forensic audit on the election results announced by the Electoral Commission on December 9.



According to him, having an independent audit of the EC’s figures will ease the tension surrounding the results and per the outcome of the audit, will concede defeat if the report rules in the favour of the NPP.



In an interview with VOA, the NDC flagbearer said, “With the incompetence the EC has shown, it will be useful for us to do a forensic audit of the EC’s own systems and numbers to come to what the final number from the EC is…As long as that is not done and we know there was a deliberate attempt to subvert the will of the people in favour of the incumbent, it will be wrong for me to just leave it because we will not learn the lessons of this election.”



He further went on to accuse President Akufo-Addo and the EC for tainting the democracy of the country.



“The way they have conducted this election; the government, President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission, is a dent to our democratic credentials,” Mahama stated.



He, therefore, urged the EC to learn from its mistakes and make sure that it doesn't repeat itself in coming elections.



Meanwhile, the NDC has begun gathering evidence to prove that the elections were rigged to favour the governing NPP.



They have warned the EC not to discard any pink sheets until a year as mandated by the constitution.





