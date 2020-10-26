Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mahama built Ghana, Akufo-Addo building family – Halidu Haruna

Former President John Dramani Mahama

NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central in the 2016 election, Alhaji Halidu Haruna, says whereas ex-President John Mahama built a country to improve the living condition of Ghanaians while in power, incumbent President Akufo-Addo is rather building his family.



According to him, ex-President Mahama rolled out several policies, initiatives, and projects to benefit Ghanaians while President Akufo Addo has resorted to deals that enrich his family members and cronies.



Speaking on Agoo TV/Kasapa FM’s Ghana ‘Kasa show’ Monday, Alhaji Halidu Haruna who’s a communications team member of the NDC said no rational Ghanaian will ever compare President’s Akufo Addo’s scanty infrastructure projects to Mr. Mahama’s unprecedented number of projects he executed.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo couldn’t have been giving free water and electricity to Ghanaians in this COVID-19 era if ex-President Mahama had not laid down the infrastructure.



“President Akufo Addo is giving free water to Ghanaians, if John Mahama had not executed the 7.9 million euros water project in Akufo Addo’s hometown(Kyebi) will he(President) been able to offer free water to his people? Ex-President Mahama built Ghana but President Akufo Addo is building his family. In terms of extension of water supply, we all know that ex-President Mahama executed many water supply projects across the country including the Teshie desalination water project. In the energy sector, we all know the gains of President Mahama increasing Ghana’s generating capacity from 1,500mw to 5,000mw. President Akufo Addo is touting himself for giving Ghanaians free water and electricity, but if ex-President Mahama did not put in place the needed infrastructure these freebies would not have been possible. Akufo Addo is giving to Ghanaians what Mahama put in place. This is why Ghanaians should vote for the visionary Mahama to continue with his developmental agenda of Ghana.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.