Mahama brags about his records on empowering women

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President Mahama revealed that it was NDC government that produced in the country first female; Speaker of Parliament, Foreign Affairs Minister, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and Chairperson of the Council of State.



According to Mahama, this shows how serious the NDC as a political party is when it comes to women empowerment in the country.



Mahama made all this known during an event at UPSA where he formally outdoored his running mate for the 2020 general elections.



Further in his address at the event, the Former President said his next government will work to change the face of Ghanaian politics so that no one will say he or she is more Ghanaian than the other.



John Mahama also touched some of the achievements of his running mate; saying she recruited 40,000 teachers in the four years she served at the Education Ministry.



The just ended event saw few persons in attendance as a show of respect to social distancing protocols. Notable among the attendees were regional chairmen, former Speaker of Parliament; Hon. Doe Adjaho, Prof. Joshua Alabi and few national executives of the party.









