Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama bows to Akufo-Addo

play videoA photo of Mahama bowing to President Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, December 4 bowed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a sign of his respect when the two of them met at the 2020 Peace Pact ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.



During the event, Mr Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to the peace and stability of the country, and has assured the Ghanaian people of his readiness to accept the verdict of the election.



“I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana. Above all, I pledge that the peace, unity and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration,” the President said.



Having participated in this event on two previous occasions, he stressed that “on previous occasions, I have held to my part of the peace pact, and, on this third occasion as President of the Republic, I will do the same.”



In his remarks at the event, the President stated that he is representing a political party that is founded on the strong belief that Ghana is best governed under a constitutional arrangement that guarantees multi-parties.



“We believe in elections, we have always done and we, in the NPP, can safely claim without any fear of contradiction that every improvement that has brought more widespread credibility to our electoral process has been at our instigation,” he said



President Akufo-Addo continued, “We believe in an electoral process that is genuinely free and fair, and in which the people can have confidence. We believe in an electoral process in which the losers will feel they have been in a fair fight, and would willingly congratulate the winners, and go back to regroup to seek more persuasive ways to convince the electorate.”







He indicated, therefore, that it is in the interest of the political parties in the country that there is no violence, tension, and a truly peaceful atmosphere throughout the country.



The President explained that the best manifesto policies and promises would come to naught if there is no peace, adding that “you can even have a combination of the best policies, the brightest and most hardworking and incorruptible people to run the government, if there is no peace, you cannot deliver on your promises.”



For his part, Mr Mahama criticised the heavy military deployed to the Volta Region during the voter registration exercise and also ahead of the elections on December 7.



“The military siege of the Volta Region and other locations during the registration exercise created an intimidatory atmosphere akin to a nation at war.



“But we are optimistic. In the face of similar doubts in the past, Ghanaians have risen to the occasion and delivered peaceful elections.



“It is my prayer that despite our deepest fears we shall be proved wrong and Ghana will once again be proven to be the beacon of democracy in Africa.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.