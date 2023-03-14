Mahama begins second day of Bono Region campaign tour

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has begun the second day of his tour of the Bono Region.



The campaign will take him to the Dormaa West, Dormaa Central, Dormaa East, Sunyani West and Sunyani East constituencies.



On his first day, Mr. Mahama visited and interacted with branch and constituency executives as well as chiefs and party supporters in Wenchi, Tain, Banda, Jaman North and South, Berekum West and Berekum East.



Mr. Mahama is campaigning to lead the NDC to victory in the 2024 elections. In a statement, the former President thanked the party and the executives for their support and endorsement.



He asked them to convert the support into massive votes for him in the presidential primary which will be held on May 13.



He further assured the party, especially the branch executives, that he will continue to support and finance the party’s activities and prepare the grounds actively for a successful 2024 campaign.



He, therefore, tasked the constituency and regional executives to commit to run an effective campaign that drills down to the branches, and “make available to the branches campaign materials and logistics for a resounding victory.”