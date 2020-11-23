Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

Mahama begins Upper East Regional tour

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Sunday arrived in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga, to begin a three-day campaign tour of the region.



This follows his successful campaign tour of the Ashanti Region which ended on Sunday.



While in the Upper East Region, Mr Mahama will address members and supporters of the NDC in various constituencies. He will hold a number of community engagements and address durbars.



He will also highlight his plan to create jobs, implement Free Primary Healthcare, roll out Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Free T-VET) and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme.



Mr Mahama will end his campaign tour of the Upper East Region on Tuesday.

