Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Mahama begins 5-day tour of Greater Accra Region tomorrow

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Flagbearer of the main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will from Tuesday, October 27, 2020, begin a five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Mahama while on his tour will visit Ada, Sege, Shai Osudoku, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central and Tema West.



He will later visit Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Korley Klottey, Madina, Adenta, Dome Kwabenya and Ayawaso West Wuogon.



The former President while in Ada will meet with the Ada Traditional Council and Interact with fisher-folks at Ayakpor.



He will also engage the community on Radio Ada and interact with traders at Kasseh.



The NDC will also hold a regional thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

