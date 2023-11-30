Mahama beats Bawumia in poll conducted in 7 major Zongo Constituencies

Politics of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Results from a poll conducted by Global Info Analytics focusing on seven constituencies with significant Zongo Communities show that former President John Dramani Mahama is in a landslide lead ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 presidential election.



The poll published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, had Mr Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress polling 73.1% of respondents votes, while his closest contender, Dr Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party polled 21.2%.



The third position was split between independent candidate Alan Kyerematen and undecided respondents, with 2.5% for both.



Dr Sam Ankrah, polled 0.0%, Kofi Akpaloo polled 0.0%, Kwabena Andrews polled 0.1% while Hassan Ayariga also polled 0.1%. However, 0.4% of the respondents said they would vote for a different candidate.



The constituencies involved in the poll were Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Asawase with a total sample size of 2,745 while the margin of error pegged at ±2.41%.



According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll was conducted between November 23 and November 28 and the confidence level in the result is 99%.





Constituencies with significant Zongo communities polling report (Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central, Asawase):



John Mahama 73.1%

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, 21.2%

Alan Kyeremanten, 2.5%



Sample size: 2,745

Confidence level: 99%

Sample size: 2,745

Confidence level: 99%

Margin of error: ±2.41%

