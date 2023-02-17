Mahama as NDC flagbearer will be good news for NPP - Moshake

Politics of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has opined that John Mahama as a flagbearer will be good news for the NPP.



According to him, the NPP knows how to damage the Mahama brand and that having him in the saddle will be inimical to the chances of the NDC.



According to him, “the agenda is nothing new, but in the same cast as the old plot to make Mr. Mahama, with all of his baggage of past scandals, become flagbearer again so that the NPP can have an easy campaign,” he wrote.



The NPP government has failed miserably and will be going into the 2024 election campaigns as underdogs. However, if they were to have somebody like Mr. Mahama as the NDC’s flagbearer, then the NPP would simply arch back and repeat their successful campaigns in 2016 and 2020, in which Mahama was framed as the most incompetent man to have governed the country, again.



Many people in the party, including Moshake, have been fighting to ensure this dirty old trick of the NPP does not repeat successfully in 2024.



“In 2020, we were here when the NPP’s Ashanti regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, revealed that Mahama had been ordered to contest as flagbeaerer so that the NPP can easily beat him.



“Similarly, we were here when the Tema West constituency Chairman of the NPP at the time, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, also ordered Mahama to run and when he did we lost by over 500,000 votes,” Moshake wrote.



He added, “they are trying to repeat the same trick and Mahama has agreed to be the point man again. However, our promise is that we will resist this with everything we have because 2024 is not only about the fate of the NDC, but a mission to rescue Ghana.”



He called on NDC delegates to, “frustrate the NPP plan by massively voting to elect Dr, Kwabena Duffuor as flagbearer.”