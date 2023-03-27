Mahama appointees donate to support his campaign

Politics of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

A group of former appointees of President John Dramani Mahama has made a donation towards his bid to secure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidature in the 2024 general election.



Known as ‘Get Mahama Elected Action Group’ (GMEAG), the group comprises of former ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors, CEOs, board members, MMDCEs and DCEs.



The Get Mahama Elected Action Group made a presentation of GHC100,000 on Friday, March 17, 2023, in support of his filing fees with a commitment made by the group to support his campaign in diverse ways to ensure he is elected as the next president.



This follows an initial presentation of a GHC30,000 banker’s draft donation being full payment of Mr. Mahama’s presidential nomination form in February 2023.



Presenting the banker's draft to Dr. Callistus, Secretary to President Mahama, Ato Sarpong, the erstwhile Deputy Communications Minister on behalf of the group, said they are committed to work assiduously to ensure a victory for Mr. Mahama and the NDC at the 2024 general elections.



The Get Mahama Elected Action Group is optimistic President Mahama will salvage the country from its economic turmoil when he takes over the management of the economy on 7th January 2025.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



Aside former President John Dramani Mahama, three other persons including businessman, Ernest Kobeah, a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Finance Minister. and ex-governor of the Bank of Ghana have picked forms for the presidential contest.



Meanwhile, all sixteen Regional Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have declared their support for John Mahama rallying behind him to win the party’s flagbearership slot in the forthcoming presidential primaries.



The endorsement was made during the campaign launch of John Mahama at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Ho in the Volta region on Thursday, March 2.



They hold the view that Mr. Mahama is the only person within the NDC who can lead and win the elections for the NDC in 2024.