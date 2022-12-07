Mahama appeals for financial support towards NDC's National Delegates Conference

Politics of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to Ghanaians to donate funds towards the organisation of the 10th National Delegates Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The conference, slated for Saturday, December 17, in Accra, is to elect national officers to steer the Party’s affairs for the next four years.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, Mr Mahama said about 9,000 constituency, regional and national executives, being accredited delegates, would have to be transported to Accra and accommodated for the conference.



“The Party needs your support to fund this congress,” he said.



“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate.”



The donation should be made via MoMo number 059 860 4199 or pay into the NDC Congress Account at the GCB Bank, into Account Number: 13-9113-00-00-837.



“If you want to arrange other forms of support, please send me an email- [email protected],” former President Mahama said.