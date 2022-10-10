Mahama and NDC will restore Ghana to it glory days - Henry Osei Akoto

Regional News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: Frank K. Harrison

Henry Osei Akoto, the former parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom constituency in the Ashanti region and the national organizer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured Ghanaians of restoration to glory days come 2025.



The national organizer hopeful bewailed how the Nana Addo government is steering the country and imposing hardship on Ghanaians.



In a discussion on CTV, Mr. Henry Osei Akoto assured the good people of Ghana that the NDC and John Mahama-led government in 2025 will restore hope to the country.



"I am telling the president that we the NDC are ready for power in 2025 with the help of God and Ghanaians, we will win the election and we will rule to the benefit of all," he said.



He also told the president that it was an error to tell the result of the 2024 election which has not been conducted yet adding that he should focus on discharging his promises rather than finding ways to rig elections which goes betrays the peace of the country.