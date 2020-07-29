General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Class FM

'Mahama and I won’t disappoint you' – Opoku-Agyemang

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC and running mate

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said the presidential ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not disappoint the people of Ghana if elected into power in the 7 December 2020 polls.



In her inaugural speech as the running mate to former President John Mahama, the former Education Minister said: “We are all aware that this is the first time in our history that a major party has nominated a woman on its ticket to become Vice-President”.



“I assure the leadership and rank and file of the party that I come to this position with the mindset of a team player. I belong to you all and will always count on your support and guidance”, she said.



“Your Excellency John Mahama, your singular decision to select me as your running mate has generated a whole web of responses and debates”, she observed, adding: “But importantly, it is a new focal point for girls and women; you have respected women; the women of Ghana will not forget; the youth will remember; generations to come will commit your decision to memory and make it a reference point; we will partner with our men and youth, as we have always done, and work hard to achieve peace in our land, because that is the best way to respond to this high recognition”.



Ghana’s first-ever Vice-Chancellor of a university in Ghana said: “Making history is gratifying; but what really matters is not to be first through the door”.



“What matters is to hold the door open for those behind us and create other avenues for self-actualisation for many more. That is the work of the next four years”, she said.



She urged the electorate to turn up in their numbers to vote on 7 December.



“Many are those who are now more energised to vote, thanks to the momentous decision of JM. I urge them to do just that”, promising: “We do not intend to disappoint you”.



She said Mr Mahama’s choice of a woman as his running mate have gingered women in the country and impacted them positively.



“My boss JM, by your choice, you have turned the struggles of so many women who have come before this moment into a probability. We – men, women, our youth and children – we all have a chance to finally make real our dreams of serving this country at high levels, of removing doubts and proving once again that we are capable”.



“This is the time we have been waiting for. Aloo nyemi yei mimale? Nse yebetum aye? Nyame nye hen boafo. Yes, it gets emotional sometimes, for which we will not apologise; emotions only confirm our humanity.



“After serious reflection, consultations, prayers, and encouragement of colleagues, friends, and family, I am happy to have accepted the nomination to be the running mate of the presidential candidate of the great National Democratic Congress. This is an act of faith I do not take lightly, at all. I do not underrate the huge responsibilities and expectations that come with the call. I call on us all to translate our excitement into action for the benefit of the good people of our beloved country.



“I accepted the nomination because it is an opportunity to serve my country once again, albeit at a higher level. In God do I continue to trust, that I may never be confounded. The Methodists know where this line is coming from.



“I am deeply humbled by the trust of our party and nation and I am excited to make the case to the good people of Ghana as to why the J&J ticket is best poised to confront the daunting challenges of our time and usher Ghana into recovery and prosperity. It will be my mission to ensure that the voices and concerns of our children, our youth and our aged, and our persons with disabilities are reflected in critical decisions.



“Together, we can strategise to solve long-standing problems of needless and unproductive discrimination, and thrive as valued citizens.



“I want you, all of us in whatever demographic category to know, that I will carry your voices forward. Together, we can make it happen. This, I pledge to you”, she added.





