Mahama & Naana ticket: Same old incompetent & corruptible group – Bantama MP

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bantama MP, Okyeam Aboagye, says the selection of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is no threat to the electoral fortunes of the NPP.



“Our campaign is focusing on candidate Mahama, not his running mate”, he said.



Speaking on UTV Late News, Okyeam Aboagye ridiculed the composition of the Mahama and his Running Mate ticket saying; “negative 1 plus positive 1 is equal to zero, thus the same old incompetent and corruptible Mahama.



“2020 contest is the battle of what Mahama did in four years of his regime and what Nana Akufo-Addo has also done within the same period. As for NPP our message is very simple, it is not about our sister but about Mahama"



"He is the one we are talking about; the man that causes dumsor for four years, responsible for collapsing banks, taking Ghana into IMF. Under his watch, we had an unemployment association. So it is not about her (Naana) but it is about him, JDM”, he stressed.





