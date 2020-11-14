General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Mahama, NDC leadership console Rawlingses

Leader and Presidential Candidate, National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, and Executives of the Party, have condoled former First Lady, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and former President Jerry John Rawlings’ family on his death.



Members of the delegation include Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate and Prof Joshua Alabi, NDC National Campaign Manager.



Others are Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman; Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia; General Secretary; Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament and Mr Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minority Chief Whip.



Mr Mahama in a tribute to the former President wrote:

"Boss, it is difficult to come to terms with your shocking exit. But you’ve always been unconventional and acted on your own terms. The rest of us your comrades are left to mourn you. But beyond mourning your departure, we have a duty and responsibility to ensure that your person and your principles receive their deserved place in the history of Ghana."



"Leader of the Revolution, Founder of the 4th Republic and Midwife of the longest period of democratic governance in history and nobody can take that away.



"Fare thee well, boss."



Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, aged 73.

