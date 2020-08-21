Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Mahama, NDC inconsistent with campaign message - Mac Manu

NPP 2020 National Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu

The Campaign Manager for the ruling NPP Peter Mac Manu says the campaign messages and promises of the NDC and its flagbearer John Mahama are riddled with inconsistencies.



Mr Mahama who has been touring some parts of the country in the run-up to the December polls has made several promises including paying of assembly members, waving taxes for start-ups for a year among others.



According to Mr Mac Manu, Ghanaian voters are discerning and would not fall for the NDC’s promises, adding the opposition is taking voters for granted.



Speaking on the Campaign Trail with Regina Borley Bortey the former NPP chairman said “the Ghanaian voter is very discerning, so don’t take the voter for granted. For the New Patriotic Party, we respect the voter and we are not going to take them for granted.”



“For NPP and for me and the campaign, John Mahama and the NDC so far has been very inconsistent. They are not giving the voters the right appetite to make a choice. Because they will say ‘we didn’t stop the nurses allowances, we stopped it we beg when we come we will restore it.’ There is so much inconsistency in the messages for John Mahama and the NDC so I’m not going to speak about how they run their campaign”



He continued: “When we took power in 2017, we respected them (Ghanaians) and we found out what they wanted. They wanted education, good health, the wanted improved agriculture and all that. We just didn’t bring that out of a vacuum. It was from research, interaction with them so that we are able to ascertain what they truly want and be able to satisfy them.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.