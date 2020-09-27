General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Mahama, NDC deafening silence on Western Togoland attack worrying - Vim Lady

Broadcast Journalist with Despite Media, Afia Pokuaa

Broadcast Journalist with Despite Media, Afia Pokuaa known widely as Vim Lady has questioned why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leadership has failed to condemn the secessionist attacks in the Volta Region.



The country woke up to the news of some secessionist group blocking roads leading to the Volta Region while clamoring for independence from Ghana.



Reports indicated that some of the members of the group numbering about 50 attacked police posts and took away ammunitions and cars belonging to the Police.



However, a swift response from a joint team from the Military and the Ghana Police Service arrested the situation with 31 people been arrested in connection with the uprising.



But the largest opposition party in the country is yet to condemn the move by the group.



Reacting to this, Afia Pokuaa could not fathom why the opposition NDC and its leadership have failed to condemn the group for the uprising.



In a post on Facebook questioning this sighted by MyNewsGh.com, she said: “Apart from hon Ablakwa, how many NDC officials have condemned this secessionist attack on the sovereignty of the Republic of Ghana? Prez Mahama, we are waiting to hear from you”.





