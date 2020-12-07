Mahama: My security guard's name missing from register

General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

The name of one of the security guards of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama cannot be found in the voter register in Bole Bamboo.



The security guard could not find his name in the Bole Bamboi Constituency register where the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama ,voted on Monday, December 7.



John Dramani Mahama was not happy with the development asked the Electoral Commission to sit sup



According to Mahama, he registered in the constituency with his security guard and even checked their names during the voter exhibition exercise.



“One of my security guards, I registered here with him and during the exhibition we checked his name. We got here today and his name is not there and so I don’t know if it is a generalized problem but it is too early to make an assessment. We are waiting to find out what the presiding officer will say. We hope that they can rectify this. These are some of the little things that we kept complaining about,” John Dramani Mahama told the media.

