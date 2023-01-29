Mahama - Haruna Iddrisu 'rivalry' behind Minority reshuffle - NPP MP explains

Politics of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro has theorized that recent changes in the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament shows a deep rift within the opposition New Patriotic Party.



He submitted on Joy FM's News File programme (January 28) that the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as Minority Leader was a sign of punishment for his failure to support the candidature of current National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



“Haruna Iddrisu issued a disclaimer after Ahmed Ibrahim (Banda MP, first deputy Minority Chief Whip) said that the Minority Leader has sent him to send a message to delegates that Parliament is with Asiedu Nketiah.



"And he issued a disclaimer that ‘no, I didn’t say so.’ And so when he [Asiedu Nketiah] won, obviously, I expected this to happen.



“It was obvious that right after the elections, those who supported and publicly declared support for the national chairman have been maintained and those who opposed have been kicked out,” he added.



He explained further that the removal could also be linked to Haruna's presidential ambitions which has birthed some form of rivalry between him and former president John Mahama.



He drew in former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor's reference to Haruna as a possible running mate if he (Duffuor) wins the National Democratic Congress flagbearership slot.



“And of course when Dr. Duffour was asked ‘if you’re elected the flagbearer, who in the NDC would you consider being your running mate?’ and he quickly said ‘Bagbin is there, Haruna is there so I can pick any of them.’ Once Haruna’s name is mentioned he becomes a threat to John Mahama.



“‘Get rid of him so that he doesn’t become the running mate. If he has an ambition to become a running mate then obviously he’ll go against me.’ These are things being discussed among the NDC and we hear it every day,” he said.



NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership



The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



SARA