Mahama Ayariga petitions CHRAJ to demand update on alleged military brutalities in Bawku

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, has formally approached the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) seeking an update on the reported killing of 10 individuals by the military.



In a letter sent to CHRAJ on Monday, November 6, Ayariga urged the Commission to prompt the military to address its inquiries.



He emphasised that any delays in the process would not be acceptable, especially considering that the affected families have yet to receive compensation.



Mr. Ayariga further criticised CHRAJ for not conducting an on-site investigation in the community to gather evidence regarding the reported killings, which would have been invaluable in informing its decisions.



“I have seen copies of letters your office wrote to the Ghana Armed Forces to respond to my complaints. Since then, I have not heard anything in relation to the matter. I will not accept any attempts by the military to avoid accountability for the killing of the innocent people in Bawku.”



“I therefore demand that you give the military dead to respond to your inquiries. I also expected that CHRAJ would have the community to speak to victims to gather evidence beyond whatever the Ghana Armed Forces would say in their response but this has not happened," Mr Ayariga said in the letter.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident and is requesting GH¢500,000 in compensation for each individual purportedly killed by the military.



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has refuted claims of causing harm to seven individuals seeking shelter in Bawku during recent unrest.



In a statement released on Thursday, February 2, the military clarified that they confronted an armed group, resulting in the neutralization of six of its members.