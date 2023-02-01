Mahama Ayariga condemns military killings in Bawku, calls for calm

General News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the Ghana Armed Forces over the killing and abuse of some of its members on some of his constituents, stating that he will go all out to ensure he gets redress.



According to a statement issued under the name of the MP, on the night of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, there were reported gunshots heard in the Bawku township.



This, he added, was part of efforts by the military to ensure that it brought the situation under control, but things spiralled and, in the end, some six civilians are said to have been killed at the hands of the soldiers.



He said that the people who were killed were first chased and then shot, per the information available to him.



“Let me condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the infliction of mortal casualties on innocent civilians by members of the Ghana Armed Forces in Bawku today. This is totally unacceptable and I will leave no stone unturned in my fight for redress for these victims.



“Report reaching me is to the effect that there were gun fires last night across the Bawku town. The military, as part of their efforts to curtail the situation, chased anyone they saw, Information reaching is to the effect that they were chasing some people and other people saw those being chased running and also took to their heels. The military shot at them and in the process killed six civilians,” he stated.



Mahama Ayariga further explained that one of the people who were killed was a little boy who had also gone into hiding, bringing the number of reported deceased to 7.



He added that some other persons were physically abused, including an assemblyman.



“A little boy who also run to hide behind some grasses was also shot. The grass caught fire and burnt him to death, making the number 7. In addition, the Assemblyman for Missiga Electoral Area was physically assaulted by military personnel and sustained serious injuries.



“Several unspeakable brutalities have been reported,” he added.



Vehemently condemning what transpired in his constituency, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP called out the continuous attacks of the military on his citizens.



He has therefore called on the government to immediately investigate the matter, while calling for calm among the people of the Bawku township.



“This is totally unacceptable and I condemn the military in very strong terms. There was similar killing of two men at patelmi because they allegedly broke curfew laws. This is preposterous. The Government must immediately investigate this report and bring to book the perpetrators of this dastardly act.



“I urge everyone to lay down their weapons and let’s work towards peace and not give opportunities to others to inflict such inhuman treatment on us,” he added.



