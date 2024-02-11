Mahama, Ablakwa and partners commission Alternative Housing Project

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: GNA

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament of North Tongu, and his partners have commissioned phase two of the housing project for flood-displaced constituents.



Dubbed; ‘Alternative Housing Project’, the disability-friendly project would provide free accommodation and utilities to 300 victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.



Mr Ablakwa, during a commissioning ceremony at the project site at Mepe in the Volta Region, which was executed within seven months, said his duty as the representative of the people focused on action over words.



“I have been consistent with my pledge at the beginning of the disaster in September 2023, and all victims in my beloved constituency must equally enjoy the same love and care,” he said.



Mr Ablakwa, however, expressed worry over the delay of government intervention since the disaster occurred to provide suitable accommodation for the people.



He assured all the affected that Parliament would perform its duties to ensure that the Government did the needful.



Mr Ablakwa expressed profound appreciation to all donors for their contribution, in kind and cash, towards the completion of the second project.



He revealed that talks were underway with other philanthropic groups to execute similar projects in other areas for displaced residents.



Mr Mahama, the Special Guest, commended Mr Ablakwa and his team, as well as the traditional authorities, for the good job done so far.



He assured the people that the next NDC government would put the interest of the Ghanaian citizens first regardless of any situation.



Mr Mahama said the delay by the Government to assist the victims was worrying and unacceptable.



Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, and Chairperson of the event, reiterated the need for traditional authorities and political parties to work together for the common good of the people.



He said the task must not always be the usual politicking but “focus must be on the development of our communities instead.”



Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Iman, the chiefs from Volta and beyond, and other high-profile dignitaries, witnessed the event.



A block was named after the National Chief Iman, whose contributions were a sign of love and peace regardless of people’s religious background.



Some features of the newly constructed and electric-fenced residence include large kitchens, halls with television sets, meeting and storage rooms, and modern washrooms.



