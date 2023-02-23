Mahama's administration was disastrous – NPP Director of Communications

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, says Ghana witnessed extreme hardships under the Mahama administration



According to him, NPP has performed better under Akuffo Addo and are ready for Mr John Dramani Mahama and the opposition NDC in the 2024 general elections.



“We are ready for him, we are interested in how we can build the economy. What we are interested in is whether or not he has the solution because we saw him vanquished gains that he got, we saw him collapse our economy, we saw him collapse our banking sector, we saw him cause Ghanaians to live in absolute difficulties in this country without electricity, ” Mr Ahiagbah said at a press conference on Wednesday, February 22 to react to Mr Mahama’s decision to pick the forms to contest for the NDC flagbearer position of the party.



Former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Professor Joshua Alabi picked the nomination forms on behalf of Mr Mahama, on Wednesday.



He said “We are here to pick up the forms for his HE John Dramani Mahama. As you are aware we are in very difficult times in this country, the economy is in shambles, people are suffering and the summary here is that people are crying for the NDC to come back.



“The NDC has gone through all its structures, and elections, it is time to come for the flagbearer to deliver the 2024 elections,” he said.



He further indicated that “Ghanaians are asking for a well-experienced leader, leadership counts. If leadership counts then experience is the key, one who has done it before and one who is very humble, one who loves the people and one who believes in people-centered policies. Fortunately for us in the NDC, as a country, we have somebody like that.



We are here to pick his form and to work for him and work for the NDC and work for the people of Ghana.



“January 2025 NDC will be forming the new government under the leadership of HE John Dramani Mahama,” the former contestant for the flagbearer post said.



Mr Mahama made his intentions to contest known to the Minority caucus at a meeting in his office in Accra on Tuesday, February 21.