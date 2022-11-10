Magoo submits nomination forms to contest NDC National Women Organizer slot

Politics of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ms Magaret Ansei popularly known as Magoo in the political space has submitted her nomination forms to contest the position of National Women Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana’s largest opposition party.



The former Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum presented the forms on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the party headquarters in Accra.



She made this disclosure in an announcement on her social media page - Facebook.



Magoo stated that "the time has come for the #RescueMission to be put into action. The time has come to prove that the NDC IS READY, and that all its organs are capable of delivering effective results for victory. This is only possible with courageous, genuine, committed and an open-minded leadership that is available to all NDC women regardless of their background."



She added, "As I present myself to serve our women as the National Women Organizer, I do so with humility, seriousness and conviction. I believe firmly that together, we can rescue Ghana with a better and more action-oriented approach to how NDC Women are involved in the Party’s affairs. If it must be done, it must be done well."



Magoo is a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra and is also a member of the NDC Communications team. She was also the 2020 deputy campaign spokesperson, former Ashanti Regional LESDEP Coordinator and the former Tein President, UPSA.



Read her post below:







