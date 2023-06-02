You are here: HomeNews2023 06 02Article 1778747

Politics of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Madina NPP suspends 4 polling station officers for misconduct

The Madina Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region has suspended four polling station executives for misconduct.

Phillip Nyame is a polling station organiser for S.D.A JHS (B) in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area, Mrs. Mireku-Addo Grace Ansah is a polling station organiser at S.D.A JHS (B) is also in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area.

Others are Mr. Nicholas Amposah, polling station organiser at D.C Primary School in Kweiman electoral area – suspended indefinitely, and Mrs. Mabel Appiah Sarpong, a polling station secretary at No. B3 Redco also suspended for six months.

The Constituency Secretary, Reginald Bosompem, announced this in a letter dated May 30, 2023.

Below is the letter:

