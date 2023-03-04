Madina NDC Chairman allegedly attacked by a parliamentary aspirant and his task force

Politics of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: kingdomfmnews.com

Information reaching KingdomFMonline has it that the Madina NDC constituency chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Fusseini Faila was attacked by one NDC parliamentary aspirant, Prince Moses Zakraria in the constituency on Sunday, 26th February, 2023.



According to sources, Prince Moses Zakaria has been inciting some ward coordinators and some members of the party against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lawyer Francis Sosu because of his desire to become the next Parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Madina constituency.



Some leadership of the party, Chairman Faila among others who saw his intentions then advised him to stop inciting the members against the incumbent MP ahead of the primaries in other not to cause any problems.



But Prince Moses proceeded with his ail intentions during the ward coordinators elections which took place on Sunday, 26th February 2023 to continue with his agenda, but the constituency chairman and other leaders of the the party, managed to prevent the parliamentary aspirant from proceeding with his deeds.

Out of anger, the parliamentary aspirant, Prince Moses Zakaria instructed his task force to attack chairman Faila, and in the course of the mess, some of the party leadership were affected by the attack.



Chairman Faila then reported the case to the Madina Police Service.



Investigations were carried out by the Madina Police and invited Mr. Prince Zakaria to the police station to respond to the allegations leveled against him but he refused to show up on Tuesday 28th February, 2023.